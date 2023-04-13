All Sections
Leaked US intelligence documents suggest Russia's FSB and Defence Ministry at odds over country's losses – NYT

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:27
Classified US intelligence documents suggest the Russian FSB is at odds with the Ministry of Defence over silencing Russia's actual losses.

Source: The New York Times

Details: The news agency points out that secret intelligence documents published online point to a fierce struggle within the Russian government.

It follows that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is accusing the military of concealing the scale of the losses suffered by Russia. It is concluded that the Russian Ministry of Defence does not want to report bad news to its senior command.

The data in the documents were collected from intercepted communications within the Russian security services.

Quote: "The entry, dated Feb. 28 in a document with a series of updates about the war in Ukraine and other global hot spots, appears to be based on electronic intercepts collected by American intelligence agencies."

"The leaked entry about the casualty numbers provides little context for the intelligence officials’ finding, but it reports that the F.S.B. is questioning the Defense Ministry’s own casualty count in discussions within the Russian government."

Details: US intelligence documents state that the FSB "calculated the actual number of Russians wounded and killed in action was closer to 110,000". At the same time, the record does not specify the figures of losses that the Russian Ministry of Defence has been spreading in the government.

Background: Earlier, The New York Times reported that the leaked documents contained information that the US Defense Intelligence Agency was considering scenarios for the development of the war in Ukraine in the event of so-called "wild card", i.e., unlikely, events.

On 11 April, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States would investigate the recent leak of classified documents until its source is found.

The Washington Post has learned that a US military base employee may be behind a large-scale leak of classified US intelligence documents, allegedly leaking them online without any particular purpose and without fully realising the consequences.

