Search and rescue workers warn that most cemeteries in liberated territories are still mined

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has warned residents of the liberated regions that most cemeteries in these areas remain mined.

Source: Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at a briefing on 13 April, quoted by Suspilne news outlet

Details: Before going to a cemetery, one should follow the reports of local authorities on whether it has been cleared of explosives or not.

Advertisement:

According to Khorunzhyi, local authorities receive full information about the completion of mine clearance in such areas from search and rescue workers, police and the military.

The State Emergency Service spokesman has advised checking the details of "specific facilities".

Quote: "The areas with most mines planted are, of course, Kherson, Kharkiv, partly Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. Even Kyiv Oblast. But in Kyiv Oblast, practically all critical infrastructure and life support facilities have been cleared, and only some forest areas and fields remain mined.

Detailed information should be clarified directly from specific facilities. In particular, in Kharkiv Oblast, if I'm not mistaken, more than 500 cemeteries may be mined."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!