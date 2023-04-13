All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Search and rescue workers warn that most cemeteries in liberated territories are still mined

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 April 2023, 14:14
Search and rescue workers warn that most cemeteries in liberated territories are still mined

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has warned residents of the liberated regions that most cemeteries in these areas remain mined.

Source: Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, the spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at a briefing on 13 April, quoted by Suspilne news outlet 

Details: Before going to a cemetery, one should follow the reports of local authorities on whether it has been cleared of explosives or not.

Advertisement:

According to Khorunzhyi, local authorities receive full information about the completion of mine clearance in such areas from search and rescue workers, police and the military.

The State Emergency Service spokesman has advised checking the details of "specific facilities".

Quote: "The areas with most mines planted are, of course, Kherson, Kharkiv, partly Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. Even Kyiv Oblast. But in Kyiv Oblast, practically all critical infrastructure and life support facilities have been cleared, and only some forest areas and fields remain mined.

Detailed information should be clarified directly from specific facilities. In particular, in Kharkiv Oblast, if I'm not mistaken, more than 500 cemeteries may be mined."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: