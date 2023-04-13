All Sections
Russians shell a park in Kherson, killing a civilian

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 April 2023, 15:30
Russians shell a park in Kherson, killing a civilian

On 13 April, the Russian occupiers shelled a park in the city of Kherson, killing a civilian.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: On Thursday, Russian artillery attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The Russians hit one of the parks.

As a result of the Russian shelling, a man (according to Prokudin, a 45-year-old resident of Kherson) received life-threatening injuries.

In addition, on 13 April, Russian aircraft attacked the village of Zmiivka in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast. The Russians hit a local school building with guided aerial bombs.

Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "Unfortunately, the 62-year-old schoolkeeper, who was in the educational institution, was killed on the spot as a result of the hostile attack. Another man, a 55-year-old school guard, was wounded."

