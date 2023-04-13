Vessel inspections resumed in Istanbul within the framework of Grain Initiative

On Wednesday, 12 April, the inspections of the vessels heading to and from the Ukrainian ports within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative resumed. The day before, on Tuesday, no inspections were conducted for the first time since the implementation of the initiative due to sabotage from Russia.

Details: Meanwhile, Russia continues to protract the inspections like before.

Earlier, the Joint Cooperation Centre (JCC) expected that after the pause on Tuesday, the inspections would resume after "intense discussion within the framework of the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination (JCCC) supported by the UN and Türkiye".

In its statement, JCC also called upon "all sides involved" to perform their duties for the sake of unobstructed and safe vessel movement in the interest of trade security worldwide.

On Tuesday, for the first time since the beginning of the work of the grain corridor, not a single inspection of vessels was carried out because the Russian side singlehandedly disturbed the order of inspection of vessels upon their entering the ports.

The Ukrainian side provided the names of three bulk carriers, as stipulated by the contract. But the Russians crossed out these names and suggested other vessels from the current queue, which consists of 50 vessels. Thus, the vessels that were already expected in the ports with cargo ready to unload were not inspected on time. Instead, the ones expected later were able to undergo the inspection.

As a result, no vessel was able to keep moving, which is, in fact, a blockade by Moscow.

"The Russians violated the conditions of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. They unilaterally decided to change the plans of the Ukrainian ports. It is unacceptable," stated Yurii Vaskov, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Background: On 18 March Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime-Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, reported about the prolongation of the grain initiative for 120 days.

