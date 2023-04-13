All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Vessel inspections resumed in Istanbul within the framework of Grain Initiative

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 13 April 2023, 21:46

On Wednesday, 12 April, the inspections of the vessels heading to and from the Ukrainian ports within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative resumed. The day before, on Tuesday, no inspections were conducted for the first time since the implementation of the initiative due to sabotage from Russia.

Source: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Details: Meanwhile, Russia continues to protract the inspections like before.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the Joint Cooperation Centre (JCC) expected that after the pause on Tuesday, the inspections would resume after "intense discussion within the framework of the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination (JCCC) supported by the UN and Türkiye".

In its statement, JCC also called upon "all sides involved" to perform their duties for the sake of unobstructed and safe vessel movement in the interest of trade security worldwide.

On Tuesday, for the first time since the beginning of the work of the grain corridor, not a single inspection of vessels was carried out because the Russian side singlehandedly disturbed the order of inspection of vessels upon their entering the ports.

The Ukrainian side provided the names of three bulk carriers, as stipulated by the contract. But the Russians crossed out these names and suggested other vessels from the current queue, which consists of 50 vessels. Thus, the vessels that were already expected in the ports with cargo ready to unload were not inspected on time. Instead, the ones expected later were able to undergo the inspection.

As a result, no vessel was able to keep moving, which is, in fact, a blockade by Moscow.

"The Russians violated the conditions of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. They unilaterally decided to change the plans of the Ukrainian ports. It is unacceptable," stated Yurii Vaskov, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Background: On 18 March Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime-Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, reported about the prolongation of the grain initiative for 120 days.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: