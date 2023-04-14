Russian forces fire 280 projectiles on Kherson Oblast, killing and wounding people

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces bombarded Kherson Oblast 68 times, firing a total of 280 projectiles from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to the Oblast Military Administration, Russian soldiers fired on the city of Kherson 4 times.

The Russian military targeted the residential blocks of the oblast’s settlements, an educational institution in the village of Zmiivka and a park zone in Kherson.

Two people were killed and four were wounded in these attacks.

