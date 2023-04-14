Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders

The bodies of another 82 dead soldiers were brought back to Ukraine on 14 April.

Source: Press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

Quote: "We managed to bring home the bodies of 82 fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The transfer of the bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies."

Details: The Ministry of Reintegration emphasised that the transfer of bodies is carried out in accordance with the Geneva Convention.

