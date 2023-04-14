All Sections
NATO summit should take a step towards Ukraine's membership, no surrogate decisions will be accepted – Kuleba

Friday, 14 April 2023, 21:44

Ukraine will not settle for any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July than real steps towards its membership in the Alliance.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, while talking to journalist Vadym Karpiak on Instagram on Friday, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Speaking about Ukraine's ambitions at the Vilnius summit, Kuleba has outlined scenarios that are unacceptable for Kyiv.

Quote from Kuleba: "If the allies decide that they will simply reaffirm the open door policy for the 130th time on the issue of NATO membership in Vilnius, then this is an unacceptable outcome of the summit for Ukraine.

If they try to offer us some positive things in Vilnius to deepen cooperation with NATO, but at the same time do not take a single step towards Ukraine's membership in NATO, this is unacceptable for Ukraine."

More details: According to Kuleba, Ukraine will not take "any surrogate decisions" at the Vilnius summit.

"In Vilnius, NATO has to take a step towards membership and decide what will happen in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine between now and the moment when Ukraine becomes a NATO member," Kuleba said.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukraine will not accept alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

