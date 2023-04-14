Wagner Group leader calls on Putin to declare "special military operation" over

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, is advising the Russian authorities to declare the so-called "special military operation" over and concentrate on consolidating its hold on the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Prigozhin in an "article" posted by his press service

Quote: "For the authorities [of the Russian Federation – ed.] and for society as a whole, it is necessary to put a decisive end to the ‘special military operation’.

The ideal option is to announce that the special military operation is over and inform everyone that Russia has achieved the results that it planned, and in a sense, we have actually achieved them. We have ground down a huge number of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and can report to ourselves that our task has been completed.

Theoretically, Russia has already achieved this decisive end by eradicating a large part of Ukraine’s active male population and intimidating another part of it that has fled to Europe.

Russia has cut off the Sea of Azov and a large chunk of the Black Sea, seized a fat chunk of Ukraine's territory, and created a land corridor to Crimea."

Details: The terrorist insists that all Russia can do is "firmly consolidate and cling to the territories that it already has".

At the same time, Prigozhin believes that there is one problem that the war has caused: "Whereas Ukraine used to be part of former Russia, now it is a completely nationally-oriented state."

The warlord penned an entire article in which he reflects on the importance of Bakhmut, the leak of Pentagon documents and the upcoming offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He opposes any negotiations with Ukraine and wants the forces of Russia and Ukraine to meet in battle.

He also suggests that if the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successful, Russia could start to collapse, which would lead to massive changes in Russian society.

Prigozhin concludes by saying that the best scenario for Russia would be "an offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in which no handouts or negotiations will be possible".

