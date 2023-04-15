Poland bids farewell to volunteer killed in Bakhmut

On 14 April, people in Bralin, southwestern Poland, bid farewell to 45-year-old volunteer Michał Żurek, who was killed in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Polish news outlet TVP INFO; Ukrinform

Details: Michał Żurek was the commander of one of the platoons of the International Legion. As a result of the storming of Russian positions near Bakhmut, the Polish volunteer suffered numerous injuries and died on 25 March in Dnipro hospital. Four children aged between 12 and 18 have been left without a father.

Advertisement:

Before going to war, Żurek gained experience in the Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, the Polish news outlet wrote.

"He said that he would fight for the freedom of Ukraine and the security of Poland. He was very good at what he did. I did not hear a bad word about him," said Agata Żurek, wife of the deceased.

Michał Żurek was buried in Bralin. The funeral was attended by Ukrainian military personnel and a delegation, including the General Consul of Ukraine in Wrocław, Yurii Tokar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!