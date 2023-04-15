Russia loses around 500 more soldiers

Russia lost 460 soldiers and an artillery system over the course of 14 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 181,550 (+460) military personnel,

3,653 (+3) tanks,

7,073 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,

2,785 (+1) artillery systems,

535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

283 (+0) air defence systems,

307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

293 (+0) helicopters,

2,339 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,646 (+6) vehicles and tankers,

324 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!