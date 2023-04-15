Russia loses around 500 more soldiers
Saturday, 15 April 2023, 08:27
Russia lost 460 soldiers and an artillery system over the course of 14 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 181,550 (+460) military personnel,
- 3,653 (+3) tanks,
- 7,073 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,785 (+1) artillery systems,
- 535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 283 (+0) air defence systems,
- 307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,339 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,646 (+6) vehicles and tankers,
- 324 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
