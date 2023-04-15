Mother and daughter killed in Russian attack on Kherson
Saturday, 15 April 2023, 16:32
Russian forces hit the city of Kherson on 15 April, killing two women.
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote from Yermak: "Two women were killed today [15 April] in a Russian attack on Kherson.
They have sustained blast injuries incompatible with life."
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirmed this information.
Update: Kherson Oblast Military Administration later said that Russian forces deployed artillery to shell the Tavriiskyi district in Kherson.
Russian shells hit the area near an educational establishment.
A 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter were killed in this Russian shelling.
