Ukrainian defenders post photos of "holiday gifts" prepared for Russian invaders for Easter

Sunday, 16 April 2023, 10:52

Ukrainian soldiers have prepared "holiday gifts" for the occupiers for Easter.

Source: The photos of explosives painted to look like Easter eggs have been posted by Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Details: The photos show soldiers painting ammunition for future battles using brushes. They have painted national symbols and different colours on them.

 
Preparations for the Easter of Ukrainian defenders. "Easter eggs" for the occupiers
Photo by Operational Command Pivnich

"No one can break the spirit of our Cossack ancestors," the operational command said.

 
Easter gifts for the occupiers
 
"Easter eggs" for the occupiers
 
"Easter eggs" from the defenders
 
Easter symbols by the defenders
 
Preparing for combat
 
A defender prepares for Easter

Background: Easter eggs are an essential element of Easter, which this year is celebrated on 16 April in Ukraine.

