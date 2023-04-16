Ukrainian defenders post photos of "holiday gifts" prepared for Russian invaders for Easter
Sunday, 16 April 2023, 10:52
Ukrainian soldiers have prepared "holiday gifts" for the occupiers for Easter.
Source: The photos of explosives painted to look like Easter eggs have been posted by Operational Command Pivnich (North)
Details: The photos show soldiers painting ammunition for future battles using brushes. They have painted national symbols and different colours on them.
Advertisement:
"No one can break the spirit of our Cossack ancestors," the operational command said.
Background: Easter eggs are an essential element of Easter, which this year is celebrated on 16 April in Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!