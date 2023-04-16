All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders post photos of "holiday gifts" prepared for Russian invaders for Easter

Sunday, 16 April 2023, 10:52

Ukrainian soldiers have prepared "holiday gifts" for the occupiers for Easter.

Source: The photos of explosives painted to look like Easter eggs have been posted by Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Details: The photos show soldiers painting ammunition for future battles using brushes. They have painted national symbols and different colours on them.

Advertisement:
 
Preparations for the Easter of Ukrainian defenders. "Easter eggs" for the occupiers
Photo by Operational Command Pivnich

"No one can break the spirit of our Cossack ancestors," the operational command said.

 
Easter gifts for the occupiers
 
"Easter eggs" for the occupiers
 
"Easter eggs" from the defenders
 
Easter symbols by the defenders
 
Preparing for combat
 
A defender prepares for Easter

Background: Easter eggs are an essential element of Easter, which this year is celebrated on 16 April in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: