Ukrainian and Hungarian ministers discuss grain import ban; transit is to continue

Mykola Solskyi, Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, has discussed the situation with the export of Ukrainian agricultural products with Hungary’s Agriculture Minister, István Nagy.

Details: During the online meeting, Solskyi emphasised the need to continue with talks on reaching agreement on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and the inadmissibility of making unilateral decisions.

Quote: "For his part, the Minister of Agriculture of Hungary assured us that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products would continue. The parties agreed to hold consultations and meet again soon," the ministry said in a statement.

The government of Hungary, following Poland, has temporarily banned the import of grain and oilseeds from Ukraine, as well as other agricultural products.

Earlier on Saturday, the Polish government also decided to ban the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine until 30 June to protect the Polish agricultural sector.

At the same time, it was reported that the agriculture ministers of Ukraine and Poland would meet in Poland on Monday to sign an agreement on the further export of Ukrainian grain, causing considerable dissatisfaction among Polish farmers.

