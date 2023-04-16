All Sections
European Commission on banning import of Ukrainian grain: Unilateral actions of EU member states are unacceptable

European PravdaSunday, 16 April 2023, 16:16
European Commission on banning import of Ukrainian grain: Unilateral actions of EU member states are unacceptable

After Hungary and Poland banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, the European Commission said that trade policy belongs to the exclusive competence of the EU and unilateral actions of states are unacceptable.

Source: This was stated by European Commission spokesman Arianna Podesta in a comment to Polish news agency PAP, reports European Pravda

Podesta stressed that the European Commission is aware of  the ban on the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine announced by Poland and Hungary.

Quote: "We ask the relevant authorities of both countries to provide additional information to be able to evaluate these measures," Podesta said.

She added that "in this context, it should be emphasised that trade policy belongs to the exclusive competence of the EU, and therefore unilateral actions are unacceptable."

"In such difficult times, it is extremely important to coordinate and approve all decisions in the EU," the representative of the European Commission added.

In addition, Ursula von der Leyen, Head of the European Commission, spoke with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland, RMF 24 reports.

On Saturday, 15 April, the Hungarian government announced a temporary ban on imports of grains and oilseeds from Ukraine after a similar move by Poland amid rising prices.

Prior to this, the Polish government decided to ban the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine until 30 June in order to protect the Polish agricultural sector.

