Russians shell Nikopol district: two people wounded

On Sunday, two civilians were wounded in the shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhiy Lysak, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Yevhen Yevtushenko, chairman of the Nikopol District Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Hold on tight, long-suffering Nikopol District. During the day, the enemy opened fire twice. They fired almost a dozen shells from heavy artillery.

Advertisement:

According to updated information, in addition to Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.) also came under fire."

Details: Yevtushenko said that as a result of the shelling, two civilians were injured.

"The wounded man, born in 1965, received outpatient medical care. The hospitalized woman, born in 1984, received the necessary medical care, her condition is stable. A church, five private residential buildings, four outbuildings, two cars, and power lines were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed," he wrote.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!