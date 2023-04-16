Russians attack cottages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian troops have attacked cottages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, causing damage but no casualties.

Sources: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening, the enemy insidiously attacked the cottages.

There are broken windows, smashed facades and cars, but most importantly, no casualties.

Currently, all relevant services are working at the scene of the attack to eliminate the consequences of the attack and record another war crime."

Details: Prior to that, media outlets reported that the sounds of explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia.

