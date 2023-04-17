Ukraine's Defence Forces repel over 60 Russian assaults and strike 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and shot down four Russian drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 April

Quote: "The enemy is suffering significant losses, and yet continues to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. They are actively deploying operational-tactical and military aircraft on these fronts. Our soldiers repelled over 60 assaults on these fronts over the course of the past 24 hours."

Details: Over the course of the past day, Russian forces deployed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to carry out 25 missile strikes on civilian settlements: the city of Zaporizhzhia, the town of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the town of Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast. The Russians also carried out 42 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in 46 further attacks on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilian infrastructure in a number of settlements.

Several civilians were killed or injured in these attacks. A number of high-rise apartment blocks and private houses, educational establishments, hospitals, churches, and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

Svesa, Shalyhyne, Buniakyne, Bilopillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Shpyl, Volfyne, Yunakivka, Basivka and Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast) and Veterynarne, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Zemlianky and Topoli (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian attack.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces shelled Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kindrashivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the north of Hryhorivka and in the vicinity of Spirne. They shelled Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Ivanivka, Spirne and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations.

Fighting for the city of Bakhmut is still ongoing. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Khromove and Ivanivske. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Pivnichne, Pleshchiivka and Shcherbynivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Sievierne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, but were unsuccessful. They shelled more than 15 civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Netailove.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian assaults in the vicinity of Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka all came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they shelled Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 40 civilian settlements, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Chervone, Charivne, Orikhiv, Novopavlivka and Stepove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykilske and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted five airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down: two Orlan-10 UAVs, one Eleron reconnaissance drone, and one Lancet kamikaze drone.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, an anti-aircraft missile system, a cluster of Russian forces, a fuel and lubricant storage point, and two ammunition storage points.

