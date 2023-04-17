All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill almost 600 occupiers and destroy 3 tanks over a day – General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 17 April 2023, 07:55
Ukrainian defenders kill almost 600 occupiers and destroy 3 tanks over a day – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 590 Russian invaders, and 182,660 occupiers have been killed since the beginning of the military aggression.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 182,660 (+590) military personnel,
  • 3,660 (+3) tanks,
  • 7,087 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,804 (+9) artillery systems,
  • 538 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 285 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 293 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,347 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,672 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
  • 328 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: