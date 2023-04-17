Ukrainian defenders kill almost 600 occupiers and destroy 3 tanks over a day – General Staff
Monday, 17 April 2023, 07:55
Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 590 Russian invaders, and 182,660 occupiers have been killed since the beginning of the military aggression.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 182,660 (+590) military personnel,
- 3,660 (+3) tanks,
- 7,087 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,804 (+9) artillery systems,
- 538 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 285 (+1) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,347 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,672 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
- 328 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
