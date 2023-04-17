Ukrainian defenders kill almost 600 occupiers and destroy 3 tanks over a day – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 590 Russian invaders, and 182,660 occupiers have been killed since the beginning of the military aggression.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 182,660 (+590) military personnel,

3,660 (+3) tanks,

7,087 (+4) armoured combat vehicles,

2,804 (+9) artillery systems,

538 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

285 (+1) air defence systems,

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

293 (+0) helicopters,

2,347 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,672 (+14) vehicles and tankers,

328 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

