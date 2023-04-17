G7 countries agree to respond better to sanctions evasion and arms supplies to Russia

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed at a meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, to strengthen control over compliance with anti-Russian sanctions and to respond better to third-country arms sales to Russia.

Source: Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, currently presiding over the G7, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "They [the Foreign Ministers – ed.] concurred into reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third-party weapon supply to Russia."

Details: Moreover, the G7 foreign ministers confirmed that they remain committed to intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia, as well as continuing strong support for Ukraine.

They stressed that Russia must withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally.

Also, in addition to condemning President Putin’s announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable.

Background: Allegedly secret US military intelligence documents that have been leaked to the public show that China has approved the supply of certain lethal weapons to Russia despite warnings from Western countries.

China has assured that it does not export weapons to the parties involved in the war in Ukraine.

