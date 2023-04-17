All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


G7 countries agree to respond better to sanctions evasion and arms supplies to Russia

European PravdaMonday, 17 April 2023, 08:34
G7 countries agree to respond better to sanctions evasion and arms supplies to Russia

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed at a meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, to strengthen control over compliance with anti-Russian sanctions and to respond better to third-country arms sales to Russia.

Source: Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, currently presiding over the G7, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "They [the Foreign Ministers – ed.] concurred into reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third-party weapon supply to Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: Moreover, the G7 foreign ministers confirmed that they remain committed to intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia, as well as continuing strong support for Ukraine. 

They stressed that Russia must withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally. 

Also, in addition to condemning President Putin’s announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable.

Background: Allegedly secret US military intelligence documents that have been leaked to the public show that China has approved the supply of certain lethal weapons to Russia despite warnings from Western countries.

China has assured that it does not export weapons to the parties involved in the war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
All News
Advertisement: