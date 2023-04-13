All Sections
Pentagon's leaked documents: China might have agreed to supply Russia with lethal weapons

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 20:03
The documents of the US Defence Intelligence Agency allegedly published on the Internet suggest that China agreed to supply Russia with certain lethal weapons despite warnings from the West.

Source: The Washington Post; European Pravda

Information on China supplying lethal weapons appears in a document labelled top secret, titled "The Watch Report," allegedly prepared by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence. 

Quote: "Beijing reportedly approves covert shipments of lethal aid to Russia," says the subheading of the document based on, according to The Washington Post, intercepted intelligence of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

According to the purported document of US intelligence, China’s Central Military Commission had "approved the incremental provision" of lethal weapons, which would be disguised as civilian objects. The document did not indicate the source of intercepted information. 

Senior officials in the US Presidential Administration and the defence sector, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post that they currently have no evidence of China's transfer of lethal weapons to Russia.

"But we remain concerned and are continuing to monitor closely," a senior administration official said.

Earlier media reported that the United States has intelligence that the Chinese government is considering the possibility of supplying Russia with drones and ammunition for use in the war in Ukraine. The White House said it made clear to China behind closed doors about the potential consequences for it if it provided lethal assistance to Russia.

In turn, China denied that it intended to provide Russia with lethal weapons.

