Ukrainian soldier brought home from Russian captivity calls his beloved for the first time in 5 months

A Ukrainian soldier who came back from Russian captivity on 16 April has called his beloved and admitted that he had been dreaming about this for five months.

Source: A video of the conversation posted by Yulia Pryimak, Head of the Central Office of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

In the video, the man tells the girl via video call that he is already home and happy to see her.

Wiping away her tears, the girl replies that she is also glad to see him.

"Hi. How are you? How are you doing? I'm home... I'm so glad to see you! I've been dreaming about this for five months," says the Ukrainian soldier.

He also received an envelope with a note from his girlfriend and a photo of them together.

Background: On 16 April, Ukraine and Russia held a large Easter exchange, which resulted in 130 Ukrainian soldiers coming home.

