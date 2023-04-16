Ukraine and Russia hold major Easter prisoners-of-war exchange

Ukraine and Russia have held a major Easter prisoners-of-war (POW) exchange.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "We are bringing back 130 of our people. This has been taking place in several stages over the past few days."

Advertisement:

Military, border guards, national guardsmen, Navy men, State Transport Special Service staff...

Privates and sergeants who were captured on the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts.

Easter.

The quintessence of this holiday is hope. This is exactly what the relatives of the POWs who had been waiting for them for so long felt.

The lives of our people are of the highest value for us. ‘Heroes must be alive,’ as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy always says, and this is the task of our team, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!