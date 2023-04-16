All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and Russia hold major Easter prisoners-of-war exchange

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 April 2023, 10:10
Ukraine and Russia hold major Easter prisoners-of-war exchange

Ukraine and Russia have held a major Easter prisoners-of-war (POW) exchange.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "We are bringing back 130 of our people. This has been taking place in several stages over the past few days."

Advertisement:

Military, border guards, national guardsmen, Navy men, State Transport Special Service staff...

Privates and sergeants who were captured on the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts.

Easter.

The quintessence of this holiday is hope. This is exactly what the relatives of the POWs who had been waiting for them for so long felt.

The lives of our people are of the highest value for us. ‘Heroes must be alive,’ as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy always says, and this is the task of our team, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: