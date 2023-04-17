Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

A Moscow Court has sentenced Russian opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on charges of "treason" and spreading "fakes" about the war since April 2022.

Source: Russian media outlet RBC

Details: The court also fined him RUB 400,000 (approximately USD 4,913) and prohibited him from engaging in journalistic activities for seven years after his release.

Note: Kara-Murza was poisoned twice – in 2015 and 2017.

It is known that on 26 May 2015, Kara-Murza was hospitalised due to a sharp deterioration in his health. On 28 May, he was put into a medically-induced coma.

Doctors diagnosed him with "acute kidney failure". Kara-Murza went abroad for rehabilitation, but then returned to Russia.

On 2 February 2017, Kara-Murza was again rushed to hospital with the same symptoms.

Bellingcat found out that in the three months before the first poisoning, Vladimir Kara-Murza was accompanied on trips around Russia at least four times by alleged FSB employees.

In both cases of poisoning, Kara-Murza appealed to the Investigative Committee of Russia, but they did not even open a case.

Background:

Kara-Murza was arrested in April 2022 in a case involving "fakes" about the Russian army.

Another opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, against whom a case is currently pending, could be facing a similar sentence of 24 years and nine months.

