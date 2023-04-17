Blinken discusses support for Ukraine with French and German foreign ministers at G7

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held bilateral meetings with his French and German counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 meeting.

Source: The United States Department of State, European Pravda reports.

Details: With French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna they discussed common concerns about China and stability in the Pacific region, and also emphasised the readiness to continue supporting Ukraine, which is resisting Russian aggression.

Blinken thanked Germany for its contribution to support Ukraine at the meeting with Annalena Baerbock. They also talked about China and the US and Germany cooperation in such issues as food security, energy security and combating climate change.

Background: Five G7 countries have formed an alliance aimed at squeezing Russia out of the international nuclear energy market.

