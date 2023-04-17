All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 50 Russian attacks and destroy Russian UAV – General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 April 2023, 18:36
Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 50 Russian attacks on five fronts on 17 April. The fiercest battles continued for Bakhmut and Marinka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 17 April

Quote: "Over the day, the enemy launched 34 air strikes, carried out 31 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), injuring civilians.

The Russian aggressor continues to use terror tactics, the level of missile threat across Ukraine remains high."

Details: The General Staff noted that Russian forces are suffering considerable losses and are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 50 Russian attacks  on the specified areas of the front. The fiercest battles continued for Bakhmut and Marinka.

Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down reconnaissance UAV Merlin.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of manpower, as well as a Russian electronic warfare station.

