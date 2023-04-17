US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes

On Monday, 17 April, United States Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a prosecutor to the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and of a legal advisor to the US Embassy in Kyiv to provide aid to the Ukrainian government.

Source: Garland stated this during a meeting with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostyn, reports European Pravda

Garland recalled that he announced the involvement of the United States in the joint investigation team (JIT) which investigates Russian crimes committed in Ukraine during his visit to Lviv in March.

"As we discussed today, to further strengthen this partnership, the Justice Department will detail an experienced prosecutor to the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine," said the US Prosecutor General.

According to Garland, the American prosecutor will be stationed in The Hague at the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice (Eurojust) and "will provide access to the significant Departmental resources that we have deployed in response to this crisis".

In addition, the Prosecutor General announced an appointment of a Resident Legal Advisor to the United States Embassy in Ukraine, which will work with Ukrainian partners "on a variety of complex justice sector issues."

A joint investigation team for collecting evidence and investigation of main international crimes, committed in Ukraine, was created with the support of Eurojust. Among the members of the team are the International Criminal Court, Ukraine, as well as Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Romania and Estonia.

In addition, The International Centre for the Investigation of Crimes of Russian Aggression against Ukraine should start working in The Hague in late spring.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!