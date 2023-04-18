Ukrainian defenders kill about 500 Russian soldiers and destroy 11 armoured combat vehicles and 6 UAVs in one day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 470 Russian invaders and destroyed 11 armoured combat vehicles and 6 UAVs over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 183,130 (+470) military personnel,

3,661 (+1) tanks,

7,098 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,

2,810 (+6) artillery systems,

538 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

285 (+0) air defence systems,

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

293 (+0) helicopters,

2,353 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,676 (+14) vehicles and tankers,

330 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

"The data is being confirmed," the General Staff noted.

