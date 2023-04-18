Ukrainian defenders kill about 500 Russian soldiers and destroy 11 armoured combat vehicles and 6 UAVs in one day
Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 07:44
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 470 Russian invaders and destroyed 11 armoured combat vehicles and 6 UAVs over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 183,130 (+470) military personnel,
- 3,661 (+1) tanks,
- 7,098 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,810 (+6) artillery systems,
- 538 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 285 (+0) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,353 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,676 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
- 330 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
"The data is being confirmed," the General Staff noted.
