Ukraine agrees with Poland to unblock transit of its agricultural products

European PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 19:19
Ukraine and Poland have reached an agreement during talks on Tuesday on the transit of Ukrainian grain through Polish territory after Warsaw suspended it along with imposing an import ban.

Source: Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "As a result of the negotiations, it was decided that the transit of Ukrainian goods through Poland would be unblocked on the night of Thursday to Friday [the night of 20-21 April – ed.]."

Details: Svyrydenko has stressed that Kyiv understands the situation of Polish farmers just like the Polish side understands the situation of Ukrainian farmers suffering from Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"In the end, the root cause of this situation is Russian aggression. And we will do everything to prevent Russia from taking advantage of the situation," she stressed, adding that the Polish side had informed Ukraine about the technical aspects of transporting Ukrainian products through Poland.

Background: In late March, at the initiative of the Polish side, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia sent a joint letter to the EC demanding a response to the problems caused by the export of Ukrainian grain. 

In recent days, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, and Romania has called for the same. Warsaw initially banned not only imports but also the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine.

