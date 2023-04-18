Group of educators who implemented Russian education standards in schools exposed in Luhansk Oblast

Five teachers who openly collaborated with Russia in the field of education have been exposed in Luhansk Oblast.

They were served with a notice of suspicion of spreading Russian propaganda and collaboration, Luhansk regional prosecutor's office reported.

In addition, as the investigation found out, the teachers began to implement Russian education standards in relevant institutions, including schools, from the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The group's activities have been coordinated by the so-called "head of the education department of the 'administration' of the Starobilsk district of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR)" since March 2022, the prosecutor's office said.

Photo: svyatoslavlipik/Depositphotos

According to law enforcers, the group developed and implemented a plan to promote Russian propaganda and pro-Kremlin narratives. In particular, they appointed 4 directors of "state general education institutions of the LPR" in the Starobilsk district.

In addition, all members of the criminal group actively comment on education issues and give interviews on the regional TV channel of the so-called LPR: Luhansk 24, as well as organise public events where they actively support the occupation authorities.

Law enforcement officers found that the suspects also covered the activities of illegal educational institutions in the oblast, using Vkontakte social network and Telegram messenger app, on the website ZOV lnr, on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of the "LPR" and the official website of the administration of the Starobilsk district of the "LPR".

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison.

Collaborators. Photo: Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office

In January and February 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine identified more than 30 teachers-collaborators who implement Russian education standards to their students.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!