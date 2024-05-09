All Sections
Zelenskyy officially dismisses former commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi from military service, appoints him as ambassador to UK

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 9 May 2024, 13:43
Zelenskyy officially dismisses former commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi from military service, appoints him as ambassador to UK
Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from military service. Zaluzhnyi was appointed Ukraine's ambassador to the UK by another decree.

Source: Zelenskyy's decrees dated 8 May, released on the president's website

Quote: "General Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi shall be dismissed from military service for health reasons, with the privilege to wear military uniforms."

"Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi shall be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

Background:

  • Earlier, media reports indicated that General Valerii Zaluzhnyi underwent a military medical examination in the winter before his appointment as ambassador to the United Kingdom, and he was found unfit for military service.
  • In March 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sent a corresponding request to the UK.

Subjects: ZelenskyyZaluzhnyi
