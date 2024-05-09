Pentagon blocks access to Starlink for Russians in Ukraine

The Pentagon states that it has prevented the Russian military from using unauthorised Starlink internet terminals, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, on the battlefield in the war with Ukraine.

Source: John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Space Policy, in an interview with Bloomberg, European Pravda reports

Details: Plumb said the US has been "heavily involved in working with the government of Ukraine and SpaceX to counter Russian illicit use of Starlink terminals".

Quote: "At this time we have successfully countered Russian use, but I am certain Russia will continue to try and find ways to exploit Starlink and other commercial communications systems," he added.

The Pentagon official declined to specify what tactics, methods or procedures are being used to stop Russia from using Starlink terminals. He did, however, assure that these were "good solutions" found together with Starlink and Ukraine.

Background:

In February, the Ukrainian military noticed that the Russians had begun using Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink terminals at their positions. Later, this information was confirmed by Ukrainian military intelligence, which stated that Russia was buying terminals in Arab countries.

As a result, Democrats in the US House of Representatives launched an investigation into SpaceX.

Previously, in September 2023, the US Senate Armed Services Committee began studying national security issues caused by Elon Musk's decision to block his private Starlink satellite network near occupied Crimea.

