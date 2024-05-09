All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon blocks access to Starlink for Russians in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 9 May 2024, 21:56
Pentagon blocks access to Starlink for Russians in Ukraine
Starlink. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon states that it has prevented the Russian military from using unauthorised Starlink internet terminals, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, on the battlefield in the war with Ukraine.

Source: John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Space Policy, in an interview with Bloomberg, European Pravda reports

Details: Plumb said the US has been "heavily involved in working with the government of Ukraine and SpaceX to counter Russian illicit use of Starlink terminals".

Advertisement:

Quote: "At this time we have successfully countered Russian use, but I am certain Russia will continue to try and find ways to exploit Starlink and other commercial communications systems," he added.

The Pentagon official declined to specify what tactics, methods or procedures are being used to stop Russia from using Starlink terminals. He did, however, assure that these were "good solutions" found together with Starlink and Ukraine.

Background:

  • In February, the Ukrainian military noticed that the Russians had begun using Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink terminals at their positions. Later, this information was confirmed by Ukrainian military intelligence, which stated that Russia was buying terminals in Arab countries.
  • As a result, Democrats in the US House of Representatives launched an investigation into SpaceX.
  • Previously, in September 2023, the US Senate Armed Services Committee began studying national security issues caused by Elon Musk's decision to block his private Starlink satellite network near occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
USA
White House on Russian missile attack: We're doing all we can to help Ukraine
US working on preparing new aid package for Ukraine
Top NATO general comments on Russian advance: Progress limited, Ukraine can still win
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: