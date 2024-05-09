All Sections
Germany to buy 3 HIMARS launchers for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 9 May 2024, 20:53
HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has announced plans to purchase three launchers for HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems from the United States and send them to Ukraine.

Source: Pistorius during his visit to Washington on 9 May, as quoted by the t-online portal, European Pravda reports

Quote: "In cooperation with the Americans, we will purchase three HIMARS launchers for Ukraine. They will come from the US Armed Forces and will be paid for by us," the German Defence Minister announced at a meeting with journalists.

He stressed how important it is for NATO to support Ukraine now, as Putin's success will unleash autocrats around the world.

Previously:

  • Ukraine received long-range HIMARS systems in the summer of 2022 from the United States. They enabled the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hit Russian rear positions and gain a temporary advantage at the front.
  • In total, Kyiv received almost 40 HIMARS launchers from the United States. Given the successful use of these systems, the US has increased their production.
  • On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

