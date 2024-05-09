Wanted notices for current and former Ukrainian presidents disappear from Russian Interior Ministry website

Wanted notices for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s current and fifth presidents, have disappeared from the website of Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Source: Russian media outlet Mediazona

Details: The wanted notices disappeared soon after they were accidentally discovered by Russian news agency RIA Novosti on 4 May.

Mediazona reports that both Ukrainian presidents had been added to the wanted list by a duty station of the Russian Interior Ministry in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. This happened no later than 22 February, but the notices were not spotted until 4 May.

Quote: "On 6 May, after the notices were discovered, the Ministry of Internal Affairs put out an unusual comment, saying that it was just a ‘technical executive’ who put [the two Ukrainian presidents – ed.] on the wanted list: ‘In this case the decision to add people to the wanted list or remove them is taken by the Investigative Committee of Russia and its territorial units’."

Background: On 4 May it was revealed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials and politicians were listed as wanted on the website of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

