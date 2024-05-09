Zelenskyy dismisses head of Ukraine's State Protection Department

Serhii Rud, former head of Ukraine’s State Protection Department. Photo: State Protection Department of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree dismissing Serhii Rud from his post as the Head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine, which he has held since 2019.

Source: Presidential Decree No. 317/2024

Quote: "Serhii Leonidovych Rud shall be dismissed from his position as the Head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy did not say why Rud was dismissed.

Background:

On 7 May, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said it had foiled plans by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other members of Ukraine’s senior military and political leadership.

Two colonels from the State Security Administration were suspected of treason and aiding and abetting a terrorist attack, the SSU said.

