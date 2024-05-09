All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy dismisses head of Ukraine's State Protection Department

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 May 2024, 19:53
Zelenskyy dismisses head of Ukraine's State Protection Department
Serhii Rud, former head of Ukraine’s State Protection Department. Photo: State Protection Department of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree dismissing Serhii Rud from his post as the Head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine, which he has held since 2019.

Source: Presidential Decree No. 317/2024

Quote: "Serhii Leonidovych Rud shall be dismissed from his position as the Head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy did not say why Rud was dismissed.

Background

  • On 7 May, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said it had foiled plans by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other members of Ukraine’s senior military and political leadership.
  • Two colonels from the State Security Administration were suspected of treason and aiding and abetting a terrorist attack, the SSU said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy thanks Czech President for his artillery ammunition initiative
Zelenskyy briefs European Parliament president on frontline situation
Zelenskyy signs law extending martial law and mobilisation
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: