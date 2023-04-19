All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces repel over 60 Russian assaults – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 06:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel over 60 Russian assaults – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 60 Russian assaults and struck 14 clusters of Russian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 April

Quote: "Enemy forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Units of Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 60 enemy assaults on these fronts over the course of the past 24 hours. The most fierce battles are being fought for [the cities of] Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: On Tuesday, Russian forces carried out 4 missile strikes and 60 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 58 attacks, injuring several civilians.

Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast), Velyka Berizka, Korenok, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Richky (Sumy Oblast) and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Okhrimivka and Nesterne (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian attack.

Russian forces on the Kupiansk front shelled Kamianka, Ridkodub, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Zapadne (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions on the Lyman front and conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Dibrova. They shelled Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Ivanivka, Torske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front.

Fierce fighting for the city of Bakhmut is ongoing. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled a Russian assault on Stupochky. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled a number of civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults in the vicinity of Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Prechystivka on the Shakhtarsk front, and shelled Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces continue to undertake defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled a number of civilian settlements near the frontline, including Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, Stepove and Plavni (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Antonivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted 11 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and 2 on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. They shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones (an Orlan-10 and a Supercam) and eight attack drones (seven Shahed-136 drones and one Lancet).

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian forces, an electronic warfare station and another critical military target.

