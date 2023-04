Air defence downs Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down a Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 18 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Last night, Air Command Skhid [East] military shot down a Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Probably a Shahed-136."

Recall: Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down seven Russian drones in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 18 April, including six Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!