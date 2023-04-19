Russian forces destroy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The authorities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have received 21 reports of destruction of infrastructure facilities by the Russian military over the past 24 hours.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] on the contact line suffered 4 air strikes, 1 UAV attack, three multiple rocket launchers attacks and 93 artillery strikes over the past 24 hours.

The occupiers' attack once again affected the settlements of Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Kamianske, Novoiakivlivka and 16 other villages, including the unshakable towns of Orikhiv and Huliaipole.

There were 21 reports of destruction of infrastructure facilities by the Russian military."

