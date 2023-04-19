Russian airstrike on Vovchansk: bodies of two dead recovered from rubble

Russian forces launched an air strike on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast last night, killing two people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During search and rescue operations at the scene of an air strike in the city of Vovchansk, the bodies of two dead civilians were found – a 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman.

I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims."

Details: According to Syniehubov, the work to clear the rubble is ongoing.

