All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian airstrike on Vovchansk: bodies of two dead recovered from rubble

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 April 2023, 11:13
Russian airstrike on Vovchansk: bodies of two dead recovered from rubble

Russian forces launched an air strike on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast last night, killing two people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During search and rescue operations at the scene of an air strike in the city of Vovchansk, the bodies of two dead civilians were found – a 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman.

I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims."

Details: According to Syniehubov, the work to clear the rubble is ongoing.

 

Read more: Empty streets, pools of blood and memories of a failed collaborator: life in liberated Vovchansk under constant fire

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: