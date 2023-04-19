All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia uses kindergartens and schools to call recruits to go to front line

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 17:22
Russia uses kindergartens and schools to call recruits to go to front line

Journalists found advertisements for contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence in kindergartens and schools, and also counted how many advertisements the Kremlin published on social media.

Source: Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Evropa

Details: The media believes that the Kremlin does not yet plan to announce mobilisation, betting on the involvement of volunteers and contractors.

Advertisement:

In media profiles of the regional government, journalists counted at least 19,000 ads about contract military service, and almost 4,000 more were found in public budget institutions and education institutions, including schools and kindergartens. In the latter, potential volunteers are lured with benefits for children, such as free education in universities and tickets to summer camps.

In VKontakte (Russian online social media – ed.), journalists found 75,000 advertisements urging people to go to the front, while 70% of them have appeared since the beginning of March. Almost 90% of all ads are the advertisements for contracts from the Ministry of Defence, another 2,500 are posts about the search for volunteers and recruitment at the Wagner private military company.

According to Novaya Gazeta, among the most popular slogans were "Contract service – the choice of real men!", "Military service – stability and confidence in life!" and "Your country needs you!".

In addition, Novaya Gazeta found almost 20,000 advertising posts in city and news publications, as well as in job search groups. In particular, at least 650 vacancies are posted on HeadHunter, a popular job search site in Russia. The rest of the announcements were published in groups without a clear topic.

Journalists note that mobile campaigning points have appeared in Russian cities, and employment centres have intensively begun to suggest that the unemployed sign contracts with the Ministry of Defence.

Wagner private military company is also recruiting actively. At the beginning of March, Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that the Wagner Group had opened centres for recruiting mercenaries in 42 Russian cities.

The VKontakte community of the Wagner Group reports that the company's employees plan to visit more than 36,000 settlements in April alone.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: