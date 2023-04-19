Ex-MP from banned Communist Party of Ukraine printed agitation leaflets in support of occupiers on his printer

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed a former Member of the Parliament of Ukraine (the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – ed.) who spread the agitation leaflets in support of the Russian occupiers among the population of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast; source of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement agencies

Quote: "The Security Service of Ukraine exposed another enemy accomplice as a result of comprehensive measures taken in Kharkiv Oblast.

The detainee turned out to be a former Ukrainian Member of Parliament of the third convocation from the forbidden Communist Party of Ukraine."

Details: The source of Ukrainska Pravda reports that this is about 72-year-old Pavlo Tyshchenko from Kharkiv Oblast (head of the pro-Russian organisation Trudova Kharkivshchyna (Labour Organisation of Kharkiv Oblast), who was doused with kefir [fermented milk drink similar to a thin yoghurt or ayran - ed.] at a rally in Kharkiv in 2018).

The investigation states that Tyshchenko was actively engaged in Russian propaganda: he created agitation leaflets in support of Russia and printed them at home on his own printer.

After that, he spread them throughout the Kharkiv district among the local residents.

The comprehensive forensic psychological and linguistic examination, conducted by the SSU, confirmed the illegality of the actions of the accomplice.

He was served with a notice of suspicion of producing and spreading materials justifying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

