Belarus starts military training to try out air defence systems

On 19 April, another military exercise began in Belarus, this time to train in defence against air attacks.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus

Quote: "In accordance with the training plan, tactical training is being conducted from 19 to 22 April with one of the units of the Air Force and Air Defenсe Forces."

Details: The Ministry of Defence of Belarus reported that the military should march to the designated areas and perform training and combat tasks to protect troops and critical civilian infrastructure targets from air attacks and high-precision weapons.

Background:

Joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at the Belarusian training grounds have been extended until 24 April 2023.

