Ukraine's Armed Forces hit 2 Russian ammunition warehouses – General Staff

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed two ammunition storage sites and repelled more than 40 Russian attacks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 April

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force conducted seven strikes on clusters of occupiers, and Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian manpower and military equipment, as well as two ammunition storage sites used by Russian forces.

The Russians launched three missile and 37 air strikes during the day, in particular using 12 Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 of which were destroyed by Ukraine’s defenders.

Apart from that, Russian forces deployed multiple launcher rocket systems to attack positions of the Ukrainian army and settlements 57 times. There are civilians killed and injured; houses and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

Russian forces, at the cost of heavy losses, continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defenders repelled more than 40 Russian attacks on these fronts. The fiercest battles are taking place for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The Russians attacked the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Katerynivka, and Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Petropevlivka, Karaichne, Zemlyanky, and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians deployed artillery to attack Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces tried to improve their tactical position and carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near the southern border of the settlement of Kreminna. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Ivanivka and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian invaders keep conducting offensive operations.

The heavy battle is ongoing for the city of Bakhmut. Fedorivka, Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Oleksandro-Shyltyne, Bila Hora, Dryzhba, and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Avdiivka, Vodiane and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but had no success. Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske came under Russian fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks near Marinka and Pobeda in Donetsk Oblast during the day. At the same time, Russian forces attacked Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, occupiers unsuccessfully tried to conduct offensive operations near Vuhledar during the day. Vuhledar, Novoukrayinka, and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are on the defensive. At the same time, occupiers attacked more than 30 settlements during the day. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Burlatske, Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Mali Shcherbaky and Kaminske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

In the village of Kabychivka, Luhansk Oblast, the so-called Russian occupying "authorities" issued an order to deploy a 40-bed military hospital for the occupiers on the territory of the cultural centre in the village. Russian military doctors are expected to arrive at the newly established medical facility of the invaders by the end of the week.

