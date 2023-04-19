All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia starts removing references to Kyiv from school textbooks

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 19 April 2023, 21:11
Russia starts removing references to Kyiv from school textbooks

Some Russian school textbooks have removed references to Kyiv in paragraphs about Kyivan Rus.

Source: Mediazona

Details: The news agency Mediazona has reviewed a few pages of the edited fourth-grade textbook The World Around Us (for 9-10-year-olds) and compared them to the 2021 version.

Advertisement:

The previous edition stated that the chronicle The Tale of Bygone Years was written by Nestor, a monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves), while the new edition simply calls Nestor a monk, without specifying the place where he lived and worked.

 

In addition, in a sixth-grade Russian history textbook (for 11-12-year-olds), the date that is considered the moment when Rus [Kyivan Rus - ed.] as a state was founded has been changed.

Mediazona reports that the 2016 edition reads, "Many historians regard 882, the year in which Oleh united Novgorod and Kyiv, as the notional date of the formation of the Old Russian state." The 2023 edition reads, "Gradually, the dynasty of princes who traced their lineage to Rurik became the most important one. The formation of the state of Rus is associated with the invitation of Rurik to Novgorod in 862."

The Russian authorities are also preparing teaching materials that "clarify the role of Kyiv" in Russian history. According to a source at the publishing house Prosveshchenie (Enlightenment), these materials will be delivered to schools by the end of spring and will be used in the next school year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: