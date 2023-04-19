All Sections
Orbán's party refuses to support Putin's arrest for trial in the Hague

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 23:54

On Wednesday, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party rejected a draft resolution calling for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: Ágnes Vadai, deputy head of the Democratic Coalition party, which initiated the resolution

Vadai has said that the Hungarian government previously stated that it would not be able to arrest Putin because although it had ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, it had not been built into the Hungarian legal system. However, the Fidesz party rejected this very proposal.

Quote from Vadai: "It is quite obvious that Viktor Orbán serves Vladimir Putin and will not allow the Russian president to be arrested if he comes to Hungary. He serves Putin by buying Russian gas from him at a very high price," the politician emphasised.

Vadai added that "Orban is interested in Putin and profits", and not in the fate of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and that is why Fidesz, despite talking about peace, rejected the resolution.in the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs. 

Background: 

  • In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, finding him guilty of the unlawful deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. The issuance of the warrant means that Putin could be arrested if he travels to any member state of the International Criminal Court.
  • Earlier, Orbán's administration stated that they would not arrest the Russian leader if he were to travel to Hungary, despite the warrant issued against Putin by the International Criminal Court.
  • According to the Hungarian legal system, Budapest has no legal grounds to arrest the Russian president: Hungary has only formally endorsed the Rome Statute, but has not changed its legislation to implement it.

