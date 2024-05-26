All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy 12 out of 14 missiles and 31 Shahed UAVs used by Russians to attack Ukraine overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 08:00
Stock photo: DEFENCE UA

The Russians have launched a missile and air attack on Ukraine, attacking with 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs.

Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk

Details: Oleshchuk noted that the Russians carried out attacks with:

  • two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of Tambov Oblast of the Russian Federation);
  • 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area is Saratov Oblast, Russia);
  • 31 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launches from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Yeysk, Russia; and Cape Chauda, Crimea).

As a result of the anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, electronic warfare units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down:

  • 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
  • 31 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

The air targets were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv oblasts.

Subjects: Shahed dronemissile strikeair defenceUkraine's Air Force
