Ukrainian defenders destroy 12 out of 14 missiles and 31 Shahed UAVs used by Russians to attack Ukraine overnight
Sunday, 26 May 2024, 08:00
The Russians have launched a missile and air attack on Ukraine, attacking with 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs.
Source: Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk
Details: Oleshchuk noted that the Russians carried out attacks with:
- two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the airspace of Tambov Oblast of the Russian Federation);
- 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area is Saratov Oblast, Russia);
- 31 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launches from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Yeysk, Russia; and Cape Chauda, Crimea).
As a result of the anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, electronic warfare units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down:
- 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;
- 31 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.
The air targets were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv oblasts.
