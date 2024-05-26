All Sections
Zelenskyy addresses world from Kharkiv – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 May 2024, 10:11
Zelenskyy in the destroyed by Russians printing house. Screenshot: video by Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recorded an appeal from Kharkiv to world leaders to help with air defence.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "For them, it is a pleasure to burn.

We all know who we are dealing with. Russia is run by men who want to make it a norm – burning lives, destroying cities and villages, dividing people and erasing national borders through war. 

There is no nation that can stop such war alone, unaided – world leaders’ engagement is needed. 

I am now in Kharkiv. It is a city in the east of Ukraine and, unfortunately, very close to the I am now in Kharkiv – a city in the east of Ukraine and, unfortunately, very close to the border of Russia. What does it mean for Kharkiv? A third year of constant terror."

Details: Zelenskyy went on to say that there are more than a million people in the city who are subjected day and night to Russian shelling, mainly with S-300 missiles used by Russia to cause terror. He added that not a single district or street in Kharkiv had escaped from this constant brutality, and that now Russia had taken to using glide bombs in its strikes, with Russian aircraft flying close to the state border and launching these weapons of indiscriminate destruction directly on Kharkiv. 

Quote: "And anyone in any city of the world – from São Paulo to Harbin takes this the same way – as terror. Just like all other Russian strikes on hundreds of other of our cities and villages. Some of them, once booming with life, are now burnt to ashes, peopleless. A burnt-out emptiness is the most horrible consequence of war… A war that we didn’t want in Ukraine, that we haven’t provoked, and in which Ukraine is defending itself from Russian attempts to seize our resources and territories and destroy our national identity. And the world sees it."

More details: Zelenskyy also showed books burned by Russian missiles at the Vivat publishing house.

  He also said that the Global Peace Summit would show who in the world really wants to end the war and not just declare a ceasefire that will be violated by Russian missiles and artillery, as has happened dozens of times before.

He stressed that Ukraine was preparing such a summit with Switzerland which will start on 15 June.

Zelenskyy reported that more than 80 countries have already confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit. He expressed gratitude to those who are helping to bring peace closer and called on world leaders to support the Peace Summit with personal leadership and participation.

Quote: "And I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still aside from the global efforts of the Global Peace Summit – to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China. We do not want the UN Charter to be burnt… burnt down just like these books. And I hope you don’t want [it] either. Please, show your leadership in advancing the peace – the real peace and not just a pause between the strikes. The efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled. Please support the Peace Summit with your personal leadership and participation.

For all of us, it should be a pleasure to make peace."

