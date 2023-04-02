Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol
Sunday, 2 April 2023, 10:10
Explosions are heard in the Russia-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as reported by city mayor Ivan Fedorov.
Source: Fedorov on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "An explosive Sunday [2 April] for the occupiers in Melitopol.
Explosions rock the city.
We are trying to find out what’s under fire this time."
Details: In a subsequent post, Fedorov added that "something explodes in the locomotive depot" and that residents see black smoke.
