All power restrictions implemented as result of missile attack on 9 March are cancelled

DTEK Energo [the largest private investor in Ukraine's power systems – ed.] has cancelled all restrictions that were implemented due to equipment damage during a large-scale Russian missile attack on 9 March.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Quote: "Repair crews of DTEK Energo have completed emergency restoration work at power facilities in the central region. We sincerely thank our Lithuanian colleagues for the assistance provided."

Details: Accordingly, all restrictions on consumption that were introduced in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv oblasts due to equipment damage during a large-scale Russian missile attack on 9 March have been cancelled.

Ukrenergo added that there are no restrictions in other oblasts that would lead to the need to limit consumption.

Background: Three DTEK Energo thermal power plants were damaged by a missile attack by the Russian invaders on 9 March.

