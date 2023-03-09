Thermal power plant damaged in Russian missile attack, no casualties reported

Three DTEK Energo [the largest private investor in Ukraine's power systems – ed.] thermal power plants were damaged by a missile attack by the Russian invaders on 9 March, with energy industry workers already beginning to deal with the aftermath.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Quote: "Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties. The equipment of the enterprises was seriously damaged. After the attack was over, the energy industry [workers] promptly began to deal with the aftermath and restore equipment operation."

Details: For the sake of safety, only critically needed employees are at the damaged facilities, while the others are working remotely.

DTEK reminded that from September 2022 to March 2023, the company's energy facilities were attacked 29 times. As a result, 3 energy workers were killed and 28 were injured.

