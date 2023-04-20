All Sections
European Commission representative confirms to become next EU ambassador to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 20 April 2023, 07:43
European Commission representative confirms to become next EU ambassador to Ukraine

Katarina Mathernová, Deputy Director General at the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, has confirmed that she will become the new EU ambassador to Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda

Details: Mathernová, a Slovakian national, has shared a post on Twitter about her upcoming appointment and said she was "honoured" to represent the EU in Ukraine as the next EU ambassador.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger has also reacted to the news. He has noted that this is great not only for Slovakia, but also for the EU and Ukraine.

Quote from Heger: "I’m strongly convinced that thanks to your expertise and valuable experience, you’ll be a great asset for the entire team in Kyiv."

More details: According to media reports, Mathernová's appointment as ambassador to Kyiv is another signal of support for Ukraine's European integration efforts.

The current EU ambassador to Ukraine, Estonian diplomat Matti Maasikas, has held the post since 2019. Katarina Mathernová is expected to take up her new post in September 2023.

In her current position, Mathernová is responsible for the development of the EU's neighbourhood and enlargement policy, and she has already maintained close contacts with the Ukrainian authorities.

Mathernová's appointment is part of the regular rotation of EU diplomatic missions around the world.

Mathernová is known in Kyiv as one of Ukraine's key friends in Brussels. She is a regular visitor to Kyiv, who has long been dealing with Ukrainian issues and knows both the flaws and strengths of our country compared to EU states and the Union's neighbours.

Interview with Katarina Mathernová: "Ukraine's Movement Towards EU Is Marathon with a Lot of Roadblocks on Its Way"

